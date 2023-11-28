Rapper asks pilot to land jet to buy McDonald's, claims it cost $10,000

'$10,000 just for a burger. It's a combo, though, you know?' rapper Blueface said

(Web Desk) - In a series of videos posted to his Instagram Story and reposted to social media, the rapper claimed he asked the pilot of his private jet to land the plane midway through their travels so he could grab food from McDonald's for the remainder of their flight.

"Bruh I'm hungry. Aye, tell the pilot to stop and get me a burger real quick, bro," Blueface said before someone off-camera reminded him that they were already in the air, and turning the plane around would likely cost him five figures.

He added, "Turn around? The f— we gonna turn around for? Tell him to land this motherf—ker right here in Atlanta, bro. I'm gonna get a burger real quick, bro."

Though the request was seemingly outrageous, it appeared that the pilot granted Blueface's wish.

"This McDonald's here cost me $10,000 just for this little burger," the "Thotiana" artist said in the next video clip while showing off a bag with French fries inside.

"$10,000 just for a burger. It's a combo, though, you know?"

The next video clip cuts to him boarding the small jet, telling the pilot, "Appreciate that, bro! I got my burger, man. I'm good, I'm ready."