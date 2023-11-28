Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Rs 50-crore bungalow to daughter Shweta Nanda

Entertainment Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Rs 50-crore bungalow to daughter Shweta Nanda

Shweta Nanda is the new owner of Amitabh Bachchan's opulent Juhu bungalow Pratiksha

Follow on Published On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 02:44:11 PKT

(Web Desk) - Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan gifted their bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu, Prateeksha, to their daughter Shweta Nanda.

The bungalow in the Vitthalnagar Cooperative Housing Society is spread over two plots measuring 674 square metres and 890.47 square metres, which are collectively valued at approximately Rs 50.63 crore.

Two separate gift deeds were signed on November 8, and a stamp duty of Rs 50.65 lakh was paid for the registration of the deed.

The Bollywood megastar and his family lived in Prateeksha for many years at the beginning of his career.

He also owns two other bungalows in Juhu -- Jalsa and Janak.