Salman Khan seen wearing torn shoes

Fans say 'New trend will start'

(Web Desk) - Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently won hearts when he stepped out to attend 'Farrey' screening, where he was seen wearing a pair of torn, faded shoes.

While Salman looked his usual dapper self in a dark shirt and a pair of formal pants, it was his shoes that caught everyone's attention.

One fan wrote, "New trend will start." Another mentioned, "Well, those shoes might be comfortable for him !!" "He is Salman Khan. He doesn't need to show off," reacted yet another user on social media.

Salman was attending the Farrey screening, where he had also invited a bunch of celebrities.

At the event, he also posed with his Tiger 3 co-star and close friend, Katrina Kaif.

Katrina and Salman were last seen sharing screen space in the Maneesh Sharma directorial, Tiger 3.

The film, despite receving mixed reviews from the critics, has done a great business for itself at the ticket counter.