Merub Ali claps back at trolls who take issue with her visiting gurdwara

Mon, 27 Nov 2023 17:48:45 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistani actor Merub Ali has visited the renowned and magnificent Gurdwara Kartarpur in Narowal as a part of her travelling love.

She is seen in one photo decked out in all black with her shoulders and head covered in pink and orange dupattas.

Also, a video showing her strolling with a black mask covering her face also shows her deep affection for exploring unique places.

The post gained a lot of likes, however, a few of the netizens questioned her choice to browse the site. Some asked why the celebrity had entered in one of the holiest places in Sikhism. As the other one posted, "you shouldn't have gone to [the] gurdwara.”

Harshly, another Instagram user said, "You haven't become a Sikh, have you? You don't go to a mosque but you definitely want to go to the worship places of disbelievers."

Merub, as expected as the comments were too harsh, responded appropriately. "News flash," she began. "Anyone can go to a gurdwara! You should go too. The people were really kind there. Maybe you can learn a thing or two."



