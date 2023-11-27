Actor Armeena Khan reveals father demise in emotional post

(Web Desk) – Pakistan showbiz industry Actor Armeena Rana Khan has lost her father.

She took to social media site to inform netizens about this news who all expressed deep sorrow and grief with her in this challenging time.

Earlier, Armeena posted on her X account and pleaded ‘urgent prayers’ for her father who she said was in the intensive care unit at the time.

However, her father passed away despite prayers and care and late at night, the Pakistani-Canadian film and TV actor posted about her father’s death.

“What a brave fight you put up,” she said in the post.

