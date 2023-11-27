Couple get married on plane in mid-air

Entertainment Entertainment Couple get married on plane in mid-air

An Indian businessman hosted an extravagant wedding for his daughter

Follow on Published On: Mon, 27 Nov 2023 03:52:35 PKT

(Wed Desk) - A couple got married onboard a flight.

The unusual wedding venue was chosen by the bride’s father, a businessman based in the United Arab Emirates.

Dilip Popley rented a Boeing 747 and travelled for three hours from Dubai to Oman.

During this time, his daughter Vidhi Popley exchanged vows with Hridesh Sainani.

The couple were joined by approximately 350 guests, including family members, close friends and members of the media.

The baraat arrived at the Jetex VIP terminal near Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai, where the celebrations began.

Guests took photos with their boarding passes before getting onto the flight.



For the wedding, the aircraft was modified, with each section fixed with a small protector so guests could watch the ceremonies.

Adorned in vibrant outfits, guests were excited by the unique wedding, smiling and occasionally dancing to Bollywood songs.

During the ceremony, guests were treated to traditional Indian dishes.

These included mushroom pulao, palak paneer and daal masala.