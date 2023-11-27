Canada gangsters' group claims responsibility for firing at Punjabi singer Gippy's home

The group says shooting was due to Gippy’s association with Salman Khan

(Web Desk) - A Facebook account purportedly belonging to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for gunshots at Gippy Grewal’s home.

Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has allegedly claimed responsibility for gunshots being fired at Gippy Grewal’s home.

It was reported that gunshots were fired at Gippy’s home in the neighbourhood of White Rock in Vancouver, Canada.

A Facebook account apparently belonging to Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Punjabi singer’s residence.

The post issued an ominous warning to Gippy, stating that the shooting was due to Gippy’s association with Salman Khan.

The post read: “You consider Salman Khan a brother but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you.

“This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you.

“Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death did not go unnoticed.

“We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had.”

The message also highlighted Gippy Grewal’s past associations with Vicky Middukhera and Sidhu Moose Wala.

The post continued: “You hovered around Vicky Middukhera when he was alive and later, you mourned even more for Sidhu Moose Wala.

“You’ve now landed on our radar.

“Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon.

“Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn’t require a visa; it comes uninvited.”

The post has led to a mixed response, with some expressing concern for Gippy Grewal’s safety.

However, others have claimed that the Facebook post is fake.

Although the Facebook account belongs to a person named Lawrence Bishnoi, it is unclear whether it actually belongs to the notorious criminal.

In March 2023, Bishnoi issued a warning to Salman Khan over the actor’s involvement in the blackbuck case.

Salman had allegedly hunted a blackbuck, a sacred animal in the Bishnoi community and also a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.