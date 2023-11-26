My wife first approached me for autograph: Nabeel Zafar

Published On: Sun, 26 Nov 2023

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Renowned actor, producer and director Nabil Zafar revealed his marriage to a fan who actually came to him for the sake of just an autograph.

Recently, he appeared as a special guest on Dunya News' popular show 'Mazaq Raat' where he openly talked about career, marriage and other topics.

Talking about marriage, the actor revealed that his wife was his fan who approached him for an autograph, however instead of giving an autograph, he signed on the marriage certificate.

Adding on, he said that he and his wife met for the first time at the railway station in Glasgow, Scotland.

While speaking in the program, Nabeel Zafar also shared his memories of his most popular Pakistan Television (PTV) drama 'Dhuwan' and said that his mother was also depressed after seeing his death scene.

He claimed that the entire nation was disappointed by his death scene in the drama and he had already told his elder brother at home that his death scene should not be shown to his mother.

On Bulbulay

On the question of making comedy dramas like ‘Bulbulay’ after gaining fame for his serious roles, Nabeel Zafar said that actually by 2009, his financial condition was not stable and he was looking for other roles to support family.

The actor said that in the process of making money for the children's expenses, he first built his own production house and then made 'Bubble' on loan.

He said he acted in the drama himself and sold it for Rs150,000 to a channel.

