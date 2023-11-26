Pakistan Learning Festival in full swing to promote book reading culture
Theme of the festival is "Today's Readers, Tomorrow's Learners"
ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - A three-day ‘Pakistan Learning Festival’ is in full swing in Islamabad to promote the culture of book reading in the society.
The theme of the festival is "Today's Readers, Tomorrow's Learners".
Today is the second day of the event. Children along with their families can amuse themselves with poems, screen plays, dance, musical performances and dramas.
The comprehensive three-day event would provide a learning platform for the youth of society.