Hania Amir turns into Cat-woman for Halloween

(Web Desk) - Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for her stylish looks and vibrant posts, recently created a buzz on the internet with pictures from a night out with friends.

She shared these snaps on her official Instagram, captioning them with a mysterious “k.o.”

The “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” star rocked a black leather off-shoulder outfit paired with a cat ears headband, exuding confidence.

The photos captured the joy of her night out, showcasing laughter and a charming smile.

Hania also shared a screenshot of a video call with Aashir Wajahat, the son of Pakistani director Wajahat Rauf, emphasizing their long-standing friendship.

Fans showered praise on her Catwoman-inspired look, highlighting her ability to shine in any outfit.

Hania frequently shares glimpses of her life, keeping her fans eagerly anticipating more from their favorite star.

The recreation of Catwoman, a fictional character from ‘The Batman,’ received admiration from fans in the comments. She shared a screenshot mentioning the date of 29th October.

It becomes obvious that Hania celebrated Halloween, and dressed up as a cat woman.