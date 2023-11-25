Waqar Zaka tried to ruin my career: Nida Yasir

Entertainment Entertainment Waqar Zaka tried to ruin my career: Nida Yasir

Waqar Zaka tried to ruin my career: Nida Yasir

Follow on Published On: Sat, 25 Nov 2023 18:02:56 PKT

Seasoned morning show host Nida Yasir has accused Waqar Zaka of attempting to ruin her career while they were both working at a private channel.

She made the statements while making an appearance in a recent interview.

Yasir has been hosting the well-known morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ for more than 15 years.

She related her story, saying that although Zaka was friendly with her when they both were colleagues however, he became very different as soon as he left the station.

"When Waqar left, he started sending emails to the channel's management, urging them to remove me from my morning show," she disclosed.

"He was constantly trying to undermine my position and jeopardize my career,” she added.

