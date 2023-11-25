Death anniversary of renowned playback singer Salim Raza today

Death anniversary of renowned playback singer Salim Raza today

He was a classically trained singer and was more famous for singing sad songs

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 40th death anniversary of renowned playback singer Salim Raza is being observed today (Saturday).

He was born on March 4, 1932 in Amritsar, India. Raza started his singing career from Lahore and quickly gained popularity.

He was a classically trained singer and was more famous for singing sad songs. Salim Raza received Nigar Awards in 1960 and 1963.

He died on November 25, 1983 due to kidney failure at the age of fifty-one years.