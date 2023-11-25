Super-hit track 'Jazba-e-Junoon' was originally recorded in bathroom: Ali Azmat

Jazba-e-Junoon became the super-hit during the cricket World Cup of 1996

Published On: Sat, 25 Nov 2023 13:33:46 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Renowned Pakistani singer Ali Azmat has just revealed that the iconic song 'Jazba-e-Junoon' by his 'Junoon' band was originally recorded in the bathroom.

One of the best Pakistani rock music tracks was recorded in the bathroom of an ordinary studio at Karachi’s Tariq Road.

In his latest interview, the singer said that our music industry doesn’t have any support and it is treated as a small cottage industry.

He said that most of the musicians produce quality music while sitting at their residences owing to lack of support.

“We had a badly-equipped studio at Karachi’s Tariq Road. It was really hard to breathe there due to suffocation,” the singer said, while talking about the recording of super-hit.

The walls of that small bathroom were covered with the cardboard, he added.

'Jazba-e-Junoon' became the super-hit during the cricket World Cup of 1996 and it is still regarded as one of the best tracks.