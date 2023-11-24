Let's relish Ali Rehman's recipe for love

He attended Mazaaq Raat and shared information about the journey of his life

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Seasoned actor Ali Rehman Khan says anyone who is deceived while pursuing love (with someone) should not lose heart and instead reignite the passion after every two years.

He appeared in Dunya News’ popular programme Mazaaq Raat and shared information about the journey of his life.

Asked about his marriage plans, the actor said he was in no hurry to tie the knot and was focusing on his career right now.

Host Imran Ashraf sought his views about love and Khan said a person should pursue love after every two years if he or she felt betrayed. “One-sided love should happen again and again… and with a new person every time. There is nothing wrong in it,” he said.

As for his career, the emerging star said his father was against his wish to pursue acting career. “He, however, conditionally allowed me to fulfill my desire and I continued to do another job for a few years,” he said.

