Eight lawsuits filed against top Hollywood actors, music legends in three weeks

The celebrities have been accused or sued for sexual harassment

Fri, 24 Nov 2023 01:03:41 PKT

(Web Desk) - Is it a second 'Me Too' wave? In the last three weeks, 10 celebrities in the entertainment industry in US have been accused or sued for sexual harassment.

Here are some of the big names in the entertainment industry that were sued in the last month.

JAMIE FOXX: Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx was accused of sexual assault on November 22, in a lawsuit filed in New York City on Wednesday that alleges he groped a woman at a rooftop bar and restaurant in Manhattan in August 2015.

DIDDY: Sean Combs, also known as 'Diddy' on November 16 was accused in a lawsuit by R&B singer Cassie last week of subjecting her to a long-term relationship that included beatings and rape. The two artists announced a settlement a day after the filing. Combs denied the allegations.

RUSSELL BRAND: Brand was accused in a lawsuit on November 3 of sexually assaulting a film extra during the making of his movie “Arthur” in 2010. British media outlets in September published claims by four women who said they were sexually assaulted by the actor, who says his relationships were “always consensual.”

BILL COSBY: Bill Cosby was on November 16 accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a young comedy writer more than 50 years ago. Joan Tarshis initially made the allegations against Cosby in 2014 that are in the new lawsuit.

AXL ROSE: Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 1989. In a court filing on November 22, the victim Sheila Kennedy, an actress and model, alleges that Rose "sexually assaulted her" and that she "did not consent and felt overpowered".

STEVEN TYLER: The Aerosmith lead singer faced his second sexual assault allegation on November 2, when he was accused of abusing a 17-year-old girl in the 1970s, according to The Guardian.

CUBA GOODING JR: Cuba Gooding Jr was sued on November 22 by two women whose sexual assault cases against the Oscar-winning actor underlay a criminal prosecution that ended with him pleading guilty but serving no jail time.

ANTONIO 'L.A.' REID: In November, Grammy-winning music executive Antonio “L.A.” Reid was sued on November 8 by Drew Dixon, who worked for Reid when he was chief executive of Arista Records.

She says Reid sexually assaulted her twice in 2001, including an incident on a private plane. No attorney for Reid was listed in electronic filings.

