Cardi B claps back at social media user criticising her gym videos after getting plastic surgery

Rapper responded to a social media user who criticised her and other celebrities for plastic surgery

(Web Desk) - Cardi B is clapping back at people who have a problem with her hitting the gym.

The 31-year-old rapper responded to a social media user who criticised her and other celebrities who’ve had plastic surgery and then post videos of themselves in the gym, questioning their commitment to really working out.

“I hate influencers who do this. Get all the surgery acting like they really be in the gym when really if they gain more weight they will just get surgery again smh,” one woman wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a video of the star in the gym.

Cardi later responded, “How vocal have I been about my procedures??? The thing is I don’t gain weight much so I’m trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it’s hard for me to maintain fat…also there’s this thing called visceral fat…It’s fat that grows under the muscle and you can’t lipo it only thing you can do is work it out!"

According to Mayo Clinic, visceral fat is "belly fat that accumulates in your abdomen in the spaces between your organs. Too much visceral fat is strongly linked with a greater risk of serious health problems."

In 2019, Cardi — who has been transparent about getting plastic surgery over the years — vowed to start working out more in order to maintain her figure after a difficult recovery from a procedure at the time.

This also isn’t the first time Cardi has had to explain her reason for going to the gym.

Back in April, the "I Like It" hitmaker posted a video on TikTok sharing her stretching routine.

She did so after working out with a personal trainer in the gym, with her regimen including squats, battle rope exercises, weights, pull-ups and exercises with a medicine ball.

Discussing why she works out, the rapper said, "A lot of people are so ignorant like why are you working out, you have lipo, but there is this thing called visceral fat."

"Visceral fat is that fat that surrounds your organs that you cannot lipo, and that's why sometimes girls with lipo might have a snatched waist with a gut, and that's because they're not working out their visceral fat — they just keep eating and eating and their waist is small, but they still got a belly," she continued.

"That's why you gotta work it out."

"And I want toned thighs, and you can't buy toned thighs," Cardi added.