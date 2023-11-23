Shahid Kapoor falls while dancing on stage

The actor was performing with a group of dancers

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor encountered a slight accident during a dynamic dance performance at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The actor, dressed completely in black, was performing with a group of dancers when he whirled around for a move, stumbled, and fell when his foot became hooked in a prop.

Despite the misstep, Kapoor quickly recovered and resumed the remaining routine with precision.

Following the conclusion of the performance, Shahid laughed off the incident in a video that has gone viral on social media.

He kindly acknowledged the enthusiasm of the crowd, blew kisses to his followers, and displayed wonderful spirit.

Earlier in the evening, Kapoor arrived on a motorcycle for my performance, with the ‘Kabir Singh’ music playing in the background.

Popular songs from his set included ‘Mauja hi Mauja,’ ‘Dhating Naach,’ and ‘Shaam Shaandaar.’