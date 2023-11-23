Adopted child exposes Pitt as abusive father

Thu, 23 Nov 2023 01:30:50 PKT

(Web Desk) - In a recent report, it was disclosed that Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, an adopted child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, shared a candid Instagram post in 2020 expressing strong sentiments against his father.

In the post, Pax criticized Pitt, calling him a ‘terrible and despicable person’ and accusing him of lacking consideration for the youngest children, who were allegedly scared of him.

The four children mentioned include Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Pax’s Instagram Story overlaid on a picture of Pitt holding an Oscar, read, “Happy Father’s Day to this world-class a**hole! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

He accused Pitt of lacking empathy towards the youngest children, stating they tremble with fear in his presence.

Pax concluded with a strong statement, accusing Pitt of making their lives a constant hell.

Reports indicate that Pitt officially adopted Pax a year after Jolie originally adopted him from a Ho Chi Minh City orphanage in 2007 when he was three.