SRK's movie 'Dunki' turns out to be lowest-budgeted film in six years

The film is set to hit international theatres on December 21

Published On: Thu, 23 Nov 2023 01:17:10 PKT

(Web Desk) - Rajkumar Hirani, known for his careful financial planning, managed to produce Dunki with a budget of just INR 85 crore, making it Shah Rukh Khan’s lowest-budgeted film.

However, when considering cast and crew fees along with marketing and print expenses, the total budget increased to INR 120 crore.

The film’s efficient completion in 75 days also contributed to cost savings.

Before its release, Dunki turned profitable due to lucrative non-theatrical rights, giving the filmmaker a profit margin of around INR 100 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan, riding high on the success of Pathaan and Jawan, unveiled the first track of Dunki, titled Lutt Putt Gaya, sharing the news on Instagram.

In the post, Khan mentioned, “Tere Dil Mein Tent Lagaunga Tere Ishq mein Goteh Khaunga Main toh gaya… Lutt Putt Gaya 30 days to the journey of Love….#Dunki. #DunkiDrop2 – #LuttPuttGaya song out tomorrow!” Dunki, a collaboration between Khan and Hirani, is set to hit international theaters on December 21.