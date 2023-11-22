Wahaj Ali's shirtless video sends fans into a spin

Entertainment Entertainment Wahaj Ali's shirtless video sends fans into a spin

His video sets social media on fire with netizens divided on response

Follow on Published On: Wed, 22 Nov 2023 17:23:04 PKT

(Web Des) - Popular actor Wahaj Ali, who never fails to captivate audiences with his charisma and acting skills, recently set the social media ablaze with the release of a footage.

His video beneath a white bedsheet was shared with his 3.6 million Instagram followers. In the footage, a shirtless Wahaj was sprawled on the bed, lying on his stomach, running his hands through his hair and then appearing to glance back over his arms. The video ended as he turned around.

The actor appears to be working on a project with a clothing business, which appears to include the video. He was pictured in another image looking sideways into the horizon, wearing a stylish blue suit, and holding a pink flower with care.

As anticipated after the video was released, fans were at a loss for what to do. Even though many were taken aback, his devoted fans following continued to show their love for the star.

In the post's comments section, a variety of emojis, including the fire, heart, and heart-eyes emojis, performed their complementary performance.

Indeed, Nadia Hussain Khan was among many who expressed gratitude in this way. Her admiration was clear in the trail of fire emojis she left in the comments.

Still, a lot of others debated the same thing in the comments section after seeing the video. It was a start to the video that would have anyone doing a double take. It's possible that many people who watched the video quickly observed the surprising optical illusion caused by the glass as one person on Instagram commented, "Oh, at first glance, I thought something else."

Another devoted follower asked people not to ‘spread negativity’ pointing out that Wahaj also contributed to this video. The fan said, "He is a very respectable man." Two more Instagram users didn't seem to agree as one user replied, ‘very vulgar, not a sophisticated act’.

However, one Instagram user chose to make his point very clear, ‘a clothing store starting their promotion with a man without clothes’ he said.

