Famous host Nida Yasir is now a fashion designer

Morning show host launched her brand after completing studies in the fashion designing

Thu, 23 Nov 2023 13:05:23 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Renowned actor and TV host Nida Yasir has formally joined the fashion industry as a designer.

The morning show host has launched her brand recently after completing her studies in fashion designing.

Nida shared some pictures on her Instagram story in which the famous host was receiving her certificate after completing the course in fashion designing.

Earlier, she informed her fans that she was learning fashion from the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture.

Nida was seen dressed up in professional attire, comprising cool pants and a shirt graced with a sky-blue coat and loose curly hair.