Lolo Zouai drops new viral track

She also issued live performance video of the track

Published On: Tue, 21 Nov 2023 02:05:27 PKT

(Web Desk) - French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai has dropped her latest track to much acclaim.

“Crying in the Carwash” was written in collaboration with British singer and songwriter Oscar Scheller.

Announcing the release on Instagram, Zouai said: “You know when you just wanna cry and dramatically lean against the window of a car on a rainy day ... but it’s sunny outside? Well, @oscar_scheller and I wrote a song about it, ‘Crying in the Carwash,’ out everywhere now.”

She also issued a special live performance video of the track, which drew praise from fans on social media.

“Insane vocals, much love to you Lolo,” one fan said on Instagram with an accompanying pink heart emoji. Another said: “It’s so good Lolo. Can’t wait until I next cry so I can stream it whilst crying.”

And another said: “This song cracked my top three on Spotify in a day. Also, this live performance is everything.”

Earlier this year, Zouai embarked on her Playgirl tour. In a post on Instagram when the tour was first announced, she said: “I think it’s time that we party and dance. It’s going to be amazing.

I’m so excited to reunite with all my Lo-riders and Playgirls around the world and sing together next year.”

The songstress’ tour started on March 8 in London and has so far included shows in the US, France, Canada, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Zouai, who divides her time between Brooklyn and Los Angeles, may also visit the Middle East. In response to questions from fans about the chances of an Arab country concert date, she added: “I see you Asia, Australia, MENA, and South America. Stay tuned.”

“Playgirl,” which features 13 songs, is Zouai’s second album.

After it was released in October, she was featured on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

She shared a video on social media of herself posing in front of it, and in a post said: “I always said that one day I would be on a billboard in Times Square. Today is that day. Manifestation and hard work works.”