Glenn Maxwell's wife calls out Indian trolls over Australia win in WC 2023

Entertainment Entertainment Glenn Maxwell's wife calls out Indian trolls over Australia win in WC 2023

Glenn Maxwell's wife calls out Indian trolls over Australia win in WC 2023

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 20 Nov 2023 19:21:06 PKT

(Web Desk) - The consequences of India's 2023 World Cup final loss to Australia are as horrible as one could imagine.

The wife of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell, Vini Raman, turned to Instagram to respond to unpleasant direct messages that had been placed beneath the social media photos of her husband.

In response to India's loss to Australia in the ICC Men's CWC 2023 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, Raman called out the haters who were targeting Australian cricket players.

"Can't believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband, father of your child plays in no-brainer. Take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues," she said in her DM.

Her statement surfaced a day after Australia clinched a historic victory over India to claim their sixth World Cup title.

Reports revealed cyberbullying and abuse directed at some Australian players post India's loss to Australia.

Although Maxwell only played the winning shot in the match that was almost won by his side due to flawless century of Travis Head, he made a pivotal impact by taking the crucial wicket of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who was in commanding form during the final match.

Maxwell's exceptional form throughout the tournament stood out notably his remarkable unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan, steering Australia to victory almost single-handedly.

