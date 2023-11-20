Mahira Khan dazzles in 'Kathak' photoshoot

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Mahira Khan, the beauty queen of Pakistan, was looking fabulous in her latest ‘Kathak’ photoshoot.

The ‘Humsafar’ actor stunned everyone with her dazzling photographs in a ‘Kathak’ attire.

The ‘Raees’ actor was seen in a latest photoshoot done by a renowned fashion designer.

Mahira was seen giving different poses of traditional ‘Kathak’ dance which is considered as a trademark of sub-continent’s rich culture.

Mahira had tied the knot with business tycoon and old friend Salim Karim just last month.

The elegant wedding ceremony had taken place in Pakistan’s scenic Bhurban.