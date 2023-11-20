Faiz Ahmad Faiz remembered on 39th anniversary today

His timeless poetry and its multi-layered resonances have been a source of inspiration to many

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 39th death anniversary of revolutionary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz is being observed on Monday (today).

Faiz Ahmad Faiz was born on February 13, 1911, at Kala Qader in Narowal district of Punjab.

He was a notable member of the Progressive Writers’ Movement and an avowed Marxist. He received the Lenin Peace Prize from the Soviet Union in 1962.

Faiz’s literary work was posthumously publicly honoured when the Pakistan Government conferring upon him the nation’s highest civil award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz, in 1990.

The timeless quality of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry and its multi-layered resonances across cultures, have been a source of inspiration to many, including the distinguished academic Anjum Altaf, who transmuted and adapted Faiz’s poems into a 2018 collection, Trangressions: Poems Inspired by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Many poems embody the spirit of humankind — defiance and quest against great odds. including ‘Pen and Ink’, which draws on Faiz’s poem written in jail; Altaf’s verse comments on the power of words, despite censorship and imprisonment, culminating with: “Links in chains shall speak in lieu/ When my lips are sealed by you.”

Several poems deal with tyranny and embody both the public and personal response to Faiz’s poems, which are often recited as an act of defiance against authoritarian acts of injustice.

In ‘City of Lights’, another Faiz original written in jail, Altaf captures the struggle between hopelessness and hope: “Beyond despair, loneliness and pain/ Lies the city of hope/But it is dark; I search in vain/ Perchance my love will light/ A lamp tonight.”

His major literary works include, Naqsh-e-Faryadi, Dast-e-Saba, Zindan-Nama, Dast-e-Tah-e-Sung, Mere Dil Mere Musafir Sar-e-Wadi-e-Sina which have been combined as one book Nuskha Haa-e-Wafa.