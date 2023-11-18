Tears flow as Armeena Khan talks about children in Gaza

Follow on Published On: Sat, 18 Nov 2023 18:02:26 PKT

(Web Desk) - Renowned Pakistani actor Armeena Khan talked about the children of Gaza in a heartbreaking video.

She cried as her voice broke with deep emotion, "It's been a month and a half since I started crying."

She admitted, "It just keeps getting worse, and I am so triggered this morning," with tears flowing down her cheeks.

Her anguish increased as she compared her personal experience with premature childbirth to the agony of the children in Gaza. Her voice cracked as she described how babies cry out in hopelessness and have no one to console them.

She wailed, her pain evident, "There will be no one to listen to their cries."

"It just breaks me as a human being," came out of Khan's sobbing voice. She could not believe how people could go about their lives with such awful chaos around them.

