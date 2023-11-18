Pakistani beauty queen Erica Robin enthralls audience at Miss Universe contest

She became the centre of attention through her mesmerising catwalk

Sat, 18 Nov 2023

EL SALVADOR (Web Desk) - Pakistani beauty queen Erica Robin is making waves at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, while highlighting the rich Pakistani culture through her dresses.

Clad in traditional Pakistani dress, Erica Robin became the centre of attention through her mesmerising catwalk.

She paid tribute to the rich tapestry of Pakistan's culture and history by wearing the national costumes.

Karachi's beauty queen Erica Robin was crowned "Miss Universe Pakistan 2023" and became the first-ever woman from the country to win the title.

The 25-year-old model is now representing Pakistan at Miss Universe 2023 contest in El Salvador city of Central America.

It is first time that the beauty queens of Pakistan are contesting in the Miss Universe competition.