Death anniversary of film director Pervaiz Malik being observed today

Entertainment Entertainment Death anniversary of film director Pervaiz Malik being observed today

He was the first qualified film director of the country having a foreign degree

Follow on Published On: Sat, 18 Nov 2023 13:02:09 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 15th death anniversary of famous film director Pervaiz Malik is being observed today.

Born in 1937 in Karachi, Malik cultivated a certain type of cinema in Pakistan that has never been replicated.

He was the first qualified film director of the country having a foreign degree.

Malik joined the film industry in 1964 after passing out from the University of Southern California.

He collaborated with actor Waheed Murad, writer Masroor Anwar and music director Sohail Rana and gave many super-hits to film industry.

He was also decorated with the Pride of Performance award for his directorial contributions.

He directed more than 20 films. His treasure trove of cinema includes “Heera Aur Pathar”, “Ehsaan”, “Doraha”, “Meherbani”, and “Qurbani” and all time blockbuster “Armaan”.

Seasoned film director Pervaiz Malik died of cardiac arrest on November 18, 2008 in Islamabad.