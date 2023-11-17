Behroz Sabzwari talks candidly about his love journey

LAHORE (Faheem Haider) – Pakistan showbiz industry well-known actor Behroz Sabzwari has revealed that he has never had a one-sided love with anyone.

He recently participated in Dunya News' most popular comedy show ‘Mazaq Raat’ where he openly discussed various topics including career and his personal life.

Sabzwari, while talking about love, said he not only never had a one-sided love with anyone, but also nor did anyone fall in love with her.

In response to a question, he revealed that after ‘Khuda ki Basti’, when he was transitioning from boyhood to adulthood, he was devoted to several TV actresses, many of whom were his ‘crushes’ but he never met anyone.

The senior actor further said that surprisingly, most of the actresses he was devoted to later appeared as his mother in dramas.

Talking about the beginning of his career, the actor said that he first programmed in 1968 in a children's program from Pakistan Television (PTV) Karachi Center.

According to him, the senior TV producer was his neighbour who took more than a dozen children including him for the program.

The ‘Chand Taara’ actor also spoke about the decline of the cinema industry and said the demands of actors to get money first from producers is also one of the reasons behind the downfall.

He said that most of the technical people in the cinema industry could not find another job and due to the decline of the industry, they also became unemployed.