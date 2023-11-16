Jeremy Allen White, Boygenius among 2023 GQ Men of the Year honourees

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker in London just days after receiving six Grammy nominations

LONDON (Reuters) – Movie, music, fashion and sports stars came together at London's Royal Opera House on Wednesday to raise a toast for the 2023 GQ Men of the Year honourees.

Guests at the glitzy gala dinner, organised by the men's fashion and style magazine, celebrated the achievements of this year’s cover stars, actors Jeremy Allen White, Andrew Scott, Ncuti Gatwa and musical trio Boygenius.

US indie rock group Boygenius, made up of singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, jetted to London just days after receiving six Grammy nominations, including an Album of the Year nod for their debut studio album "The Record".

"The Bear" star White, fresh off from premiering his new A24 wrestling biopic "The Iron Claw" in Dallas, Texas, said being honoured was taking some getting used to.

"I never thought I'd be in a room like this. I never thought I'd be here with all these people I admire so much,” he said, adding that his star turn in the hit show had helped open many doors.

White and his "The Bear" co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach said Season 3 of the series would start filming next year but remained tight-lipped on details.

"I know little things but certainly nothing I'm going to share,” said Moss-Bachrach.

Scott, who last month wrapped up his critically acclaimed one-man version of Checkov's "Uncle Vanya" in London's West End and appears in the Oscar-buzzy "All of Us Strangers", said he was "just about" recovered from the solo show in which he plays multiple characters.

"This is my first night out! I've been very lucky to be able to work during the strike, which I know a lot of actors can't say.”

"I'm delighted 'All of Us Strangers' comes out at the end of the year. I'm glad that people are finally going to get a chance to see it and that we're able to talk about how proud we are of it.”

Other honourees of the night included "How to Have Sex" filmmaker Molly Manning Walker, musician Jack Antonoff and England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

