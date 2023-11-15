Sahiba reveals her first love, No he is not Rambo

(Web Desk) - Sahiba was a top actor in Pakistani films back when the country's film industry was thriving.

She is the daughter of a great actress and the wife of a celebrity.

Sahiba married Afzal Khan, known more as Rambo, at the pinnacle of her career.

She eventually stopped working to devote more attention to her children. Everyone has heard about Sahiba and Rambo's love story and great marriage because they have been together for a long time.

The 'Hathi Mera Sathi' star appeared on the Dunya News popular show Mazaq Raat and revealed for the first time that Rambo is not her first love.

She disclosed that, while she did leave acting and her job after marrying Rambo, he was not her first love.

She revealed that her first love was show business and that she had always wanted to act, but it was Rambo's love and sincerity that made her say goodbye to her first love.

She went on to say that she knew Rambo would always love her and take care of her.

