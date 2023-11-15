Netizens react as Hareem Shah claims of getting offer for Bigg Boss 17

(Web Desk) - Hareem Shah, the sensational Pakistan’s TikTok user, has claimed that she has been invited to appear in the famous Indian reality show ‘Bigg Boss Season 17’.

The information was made public when Hareem uploaded a photo of herself wearing blue and white clothing on the social networking site X, which was formerly Twitter.

After revealing that she would be joining the very popular show, Shah asked her fans what they thought and if she should accept the opportunity to be a part of the show.

Notably, Hareem Shah rose to prominence in the past with releasing recordings of Pakistani lawmakers and other public individuals. Recall that 30 episodes of the 17th season of "Bigg Boss" have already aired since the show's October 15 premiere.

Here is how netizens reacted:

