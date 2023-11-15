Death anniversary of music composer Feroz Nizami being observed today

He composed music of renowned melodious Punjabi film Chann Vey

Wed, 15 Nov 2023

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 48th death anniversary of renowned film music composer and director Feroz Nizami is being observed today.

He was born in Lahore in 1910. He belonged to a family well versed in the art of music.

Feroz Nizami received his early education in this field from Ustad Abdul Waheed Khan turning him into a very competent classical vocalist of the Kirana gharana. He started his career in 1943.

After the partition, Feroz Nizami moved to Lahore to joined Pakistani film industry.

Feroz Nizami reached new heights of silver screen as he composed music of renowned melodious Punjabi film Chann Vey.

He died in Lahore on November 15, 1975 at the age of 59.