How much Naseem Vicky received per episode in Kapil Sharma Show?

Published On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023 19:00:32 PKT

(Web Desk) - World-renowned comedian Naseem Vicky who has acted in many comedy shows including the Indian comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', says that he was paid 500,000 Indian rupees for performing in an episode of the show.

Vicky recently participated in a podcast interview during which the host asked him about the one-day remuneration of The Kapil Sharma Show.

In response to this, Vicky said the compensation for an episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in India is from 4 to 5 lacs Indian rupees, which is now 15 to 20 lacs Pakistani rupees.

He said that there are 7 to 8 writers for the script of that Indian comedy program and after script, one day of rehearsals and one day of recording lead to the airing of the show.

During the show host asked Kapil Sharma's fee for one show, Naseem Vicky remarked in a light manner that calculator will be malfunctioned to understand how much Sharma is paid.

