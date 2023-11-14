Felt humiliated: Nida Yasir calls out Rabia Anum for walkout from her show

(Web Desk) – Popular host Nida Yasir, in a recent interview, revealed that she is still upset about colleague host Rabia Anum Obaid's on-camera exit from her show Good Morning Pakistan previous year.

She participated in the Yasir’s show in November 2022. However, she left the platform halfway through the live broadcast in protest of Mohsin Abbas Haider, who had been accused of domestic assault by his ex-wife.

Obaid claimed that she couldn't sit in the entire show since it would be difficult to defend the rights of other women while also her interaction with friends and coworkers will also be affected.

Obaid’s decision was widely praised by the public and when she shared her viewpoint on X (previously Twitter), she hoped that harassers and abusers would not have the opportunity to be hero-like figures.

Recently, when asked if the on-air walkout was planned, Yasir responded that it wasn't sparking the start of the incident debate on the podcast.

"She [Obaid] said she found out in the morning who would be the guest alongside her on the show," Yasir remarked in regards to the programme.

She knew who was coming since we have a makeup room where all of our guests are present. She had the option to speak with me privately, but chose not to.

Yasir added she was on set, so she had spoken to my team but not me while adding Obaid could have raised the issue behind the camera to avoid an uncalled for controversy.

The performer underlined her job as a host, saying she doesn't make allegations and just respects people for who they are as artists—not for their personal life or how they treat other people.

Yasir claimed that she felt humiliated by the walkout and that Obaid was never asked to return to the programme.

Obaid said on her Instagram account the evening the podcast debuted that she would not be commenting on it and urged people to pay attention to other pressing global concerns, especially the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians by Israel.