Is Nida Yasir and Fahad Mustafa have some family feud?

Fahad Mustafa avoids appearing on Nida’s morning show

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Nida Yasir revealed that she has some family issues with Fahad Mustafa and therefore she doesn’t invite him in her morning show.

Nida Yasir has a huge social media following and she is doing morning show for more than fourteen years.

Fahad Mustafa also enjoys huge fan following on social media and he is also hosting TV shows for last many years.

In her latest interview, Nida was asked that why she didn’t invite Fahad Mustafa on her show.

“I cannot disclose the reason on camera,” said Nida.

She added that we both had some family disputes and therefore he avoided appearing on my show.

Some social media users said that Nida Yasir’s sister in law had got married to Fahad Mustafa’s brother which didn’t work.

Their marriage ended with divorce and therefore Fahad avoids Nida’s show, a social media user said.