No posts on Gaza: Ayeza Khan's apology fails to garner fans' approval

Follow on Published On: Mon, 13 Nov 2023 18:00:43 PKT

(Web Desk) - Celebrities from Pakistan’s showbiz industry and even from Hollywood have condemned the ongoing violence, rather massacre, by the Israeli regime.

However, some have preferred to remain silent. Ayeza Khan, a popular actor of Pakistan, is one among them.

She has now expressed regret to her fans for not posting about the assault of Gaza and for saying in the past that she would rather pray than post.

Despite her apology, fans aren't happy as it still doesn't address Gaza or Palestine or denounce the violence that is still going on.

The star gave an explanation for why she hadn't been blogging about the situation in Gaza in a since-deleted post on October 5.

She said even though she understood the suffering of the Palestinian people, she felt that daily prayer was a far more powerful tool than commenting on social media.

Some harshly criticised her, saying that although prayer is necessary, she should also utilise her following to spread awareness.

The ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ actor uploaded a second post after receiving reaction, in which she stated that since her intentions were not malevolent, she would not try to clarify or defend her earlier statement.

She insisted that her explanation was also as she expressed her regret and that of her staff, promising that it wouldn't occur again.

Khan said she is terribly upset and feels helpless, however she understands the people's pain.

She requested everyone to pray in addition to posting calls to action, acknowledging that her awareness would not result in an instant fix.

Fans, many of whom chastised her for still not using her platform to spread awareness, were unmoved by her statement.