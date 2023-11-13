Live

UN confirms Israel targeting hospitals as newborns become victims of 'genocidal war'

Gaza genocide: Ushna Shah urges fans to boycott Hollywood actors for their silence

Parizaad star is continuously raising her voice for the innocent Palestinians

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Ushna Shah has urged her fans to boycott all the Hollywood celebrities for their silence over Gaza genocide. 

The Parizaad star is continuously raising her voice for the innocent Palestinians who are facing the brutality of Israeli forces in Gaza. 

 

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Pakistani actor shared a complete list of all the Hollywood actors who are silent on Gaza genocide.

Also Read: Ushna Shah shares video portraying west's hypocrisy on Palestine issue

She urged the people to boycott all the Hollywood stars mentioned in the list and unfollow them from the social media platforms, asking her fans not to watch their movies.

“You are their power, take it away and spread the word,” the actor said.

 

