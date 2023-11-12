Lok Mela in full swing at Lok Virsa in Islamabad

Folk theatre and Putli Tamasha are receiving immense attraction

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The 10-day Lok Mela is in full swing at Lok Virsa in Islamabad with an aim to promote the rich art and culture of country.

People from all walks of life are participating in the Mela and getting enthralled by various events being held in the festival.

The festival features provincial pavilions, shopping stalls, food vendors, musical performances, highlighting the diverse cultures and traditions of all four provinces, in addition to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Folk theatre and Putli Tamasha are receiving immense attraction of the general public and people are also showing interest in the story-telling sessions.

One of the unique features of Lok Mela is the musical nights of all the federating units.

In the Mela, an open mic is also reserved for the general public and volunteers are showing their talent by singing the songs.

In a bid to show solidarity to the innocent people of Palestine, a special stall is reserved for the collection of donations to address their miserable plight.