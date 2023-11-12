Adnan Siddiqui mocks Pakistan cricket team after dismal World Cup performance

Pakistan’s World Cup campaign ended with a 93-run defeat against England in Kolkata

Published On: Sun, 12 Nov 2023 15:05:24 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan cricket team failed to make it into the semi-final of World Cup 2023 and fans are severely criticising the dismal performance of playing XI.

Recently, veteran TV actor Adnan Siddiqui grilled the national cricket team in a very sarcastic way.

“Ajao meray bacho, ghar bohat udaas hey (Come back my children, the house is very sad)”, the senior artist said on X, formerly Twitter.

آجاؤ میرے بچوں گھر بہت اُداس ہے۔۔ pic.twitter.com/wXlIZSda9a — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) November 11, 2023

He also shared pictures of Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Afridi, vice captain Shadab Khan and batsman Imam ul Haq. All the cricketers were seen carrying their luggage at an airport.

The cricket fans are saying that Pakistani team immediately needs an overhaul after dismal performance in World Cup.