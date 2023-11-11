Mishi Khan urges celebrities to speak for Palestinians before it is too late

Entertainment Entertainment Mishi Khan urges celebrities to speak for Palestinians before it is too late

Mishi Khan urges celebrities to speak for Palestinians before it is too late

Follow on Published On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 23:22:20 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistani film actress Mishi Khan addressed a growing issue that has been bothering her conscience in a touching and emotionally charged video that she shared on Instagram.

She came to social media with a shaky voice and passion in her eyes to deliver a message that left her followers speechless.

Mishi addressed her fellow celebrities directly in the opening of her video, especially the ones who have millions of followers on social media. She questioned their deafening silence in the face of the horrific events taking place in Gaza, and she didn't hold back.

With a great commitment to speak for those without a voice, Mishi asked, "Dear celebrities, who are you afraid of? With your silence, whom are you shielding?

“Thousands of innocent children have been brutally snatched from us; there is no place for conceit. Their hopes and dreams are now buried beneath the debris of their demolished dwellings, "she added.

"You walk around like nothing is happening, as if the bloodshed and suffering don't exist," she said with anger.

She added, "But let me tell you, it is a crime against humanity to remain silent in the face of injustice and you will be questioned about why you remained mute during this genocide on the Day of Judgement."

She emphasised to her fellow celebs the strength and influence of their platform. "You are influencers, not just performers. Your fans respect and look up to you; they believe what you have to say. You're accountable for something.

