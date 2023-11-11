Death anniversary of playback singer A. Nayyar today

Nayyar sang more than 4,000 film songs during his career

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Death anniversary of renowned playback singer A. Nayyar is being observed today (Saturday).

One of the most popular playback singers of the 70s, Arthur Nayyar was born on April 14, 1955 in Sahiwal into a Christian family.

Nayyar’s music journey started in Arifwala where he spent his early childhood watching both Indian and Pakistani films at a local cinema. He was inspired by legendary singer Muhammad Rafi.

He was a student of veteran musician Wajahat Atre.

Nayyar studied in Arifwala till Class 5 before being shifted to Lahore where he got admission to St Francis School. Later, he went to the Forman Christian College (now university) to complete his higher studies.

Nayyar’s first appearance on TV was on the show 'Naye Fankar' in 1974 after which he began his career in playback singing.

A. Nayyar sang more than 4,000 film songs in his career including super-hits 'Ek Baat Kaho Dildara', 'Chand Tare Ghata, Phul Shabnam Saba', 'Pyaar To Ek Din Hona Tha', and 'Jangle Mein Mangal Tere Hi Dum Se'.

He also won the Nigar Award five times during his decades-old career.

Nayyar passed away on Nov 11, 2016 in Lahore.