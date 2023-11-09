Huda Beauty brand to donate $1m to Gaza relief fund

Thu, 09 Nov 2023 02:28:16 PKT

(Web Desk) - Huda Kattan, well known for her Huda Beauty cosmetics brand, has stated that her company will donate $1 million to fund relief efforts in Gaza.

Kattan highlighted the ongoing suffering in Gaza and the deteriorating circumstances in an Instagram post.

She emphasized the need of standing in solidarity with the disadvantaged and utilizing her position to bring attention to injustices.

Kattan announced that her beauty companies, including Huda Beauty, Kayali, and WISHFUL, would make a significant donation to Gaza-based humanitarian groups.

“Due to the current blockade & humanitarian challenges, it has been incredibly difficult to find ways for aid to enter Gaza, but we are committed to finding a way to reach people there.”

She expressed her appreciation to the people who have purchased her items, stating that their support has allowed her to make this donation.

She ended her post by emphasizing the collective potential to effect good change.

Huda Kattan, a resident of Dubai of Iraqi-American ancestry, has consistently been a prominent supporter of the Palestinian cause and has gained much global acclaim as a result.

She previously stated that she does not want “blood money” in response to an Israeli commenter threatening to boycott her products.