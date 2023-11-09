Fashion brand Dior replaces pro-Palestine Bella Hadid with Israeli model

(Web Desk) - According to Turkish news outlet Yeni Safak, luxury fashion brand Christian Dior has reportedly replaced long-time brand ambassador Bella Hadid, known for her pro-Palestine stance, with Israeli model May Tager in its latest ad campaign.

The swap was later reported by an Israeli blog called Fashion Forward, sparking social media calls for a boycott of the brand.

Bella and Dior have not officially commented on the rumored replacement, raising questions about the veracity of the reports.

Users on social media are expressing their outrage by using the hashtag #BoycottDior and pointing to May’s Instagram posts from last week, which feature the model prominently in Dior’s new holiday campaign.

Bella has previously admitted that her pro-Palestine stance has cost her numerous fashion contracts.

Despite recent rumors, the supermodel is still using her social media platform to raise awareness about Israeli atrocities in Palestine.

On Wednesday, the fashion figure asked on Instagram, “What is the point of international law anymore if it is not followed?” “These days, the IOF and Israelis can get away with anything.”

Bella wrote next to a video of white phosphorus bombs hitting Palestinians in Gaza, “Children, babies, families, human beings [are] being burned and suffocated alive.” “What is the excuse now?” she continued.

Whoever tries to justify such treatment is a disgrace to humanity.”

Bella, who is of Palestinian origin, has been a Dior brand ambassador since 2016 and has used her celebrity to advocate for Palestinian rights.