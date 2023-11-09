28-year-old singer Darlyn Morais dies after spider bite

He was taken to hospital, it was too late

(Web Desk) - Brazilian singer Darlyn Morais died on Monday after a spider bit him on the face a week ago. He was 28.

Morais' wife Jhullyenny Lisboa told the media that his 18-year-old stepdaughter had to be hospitalised but now in stable condition.

She was also repeatedly bitten by a spider at their Miranorte house.

Lisboa explained that soon after the spider bite, Morais started feeling fatigued. The spot, where the spider bit him, turned dark so they sought medical care the same day, thinking he was developing an allergic reaction.

After the treatment, he was discharged on Friday, November 3, according to a report in International Business Times.

However, his condition did not improve and was again admitted to Palmas General Hospital on Sunday.

The doctors failed to save him and declared him dead on Monday, the report added.

The State Department of Health said the cause of the singer's death was still being investigated.

There is also no information about the type of spider that bit Morais and his stepdaughter.