Nadia Afgan’s two cents on adopting a child

Published On: Tue, 07 Nov 2023 18:48:41 PKT

(Web Desk) - Nadia Afgan is a famous and gifted personality of Pakistan's showbiz industry.

She shares her experiences and hardships with others also very transparent about her life. She and her spouse have been happily married for the past 17 years.

She has recently revealed the problems she had to face and openly discussed issues such as two miscarriage and the related infertility treatments she thought going through.

She, however, adds her belief in the almighty always created ease in her life.

She also explained her decision not to adopt a child mentioning that due to her responsibilities and many tasks she has to do, it is difficult to devote all of her time and attention to an adopted child.

She said she was also worried about whether her husband's family would be able to accept an adopted child. Therefore, she chose not to adopt as a result and did not take this decision.

Nadia also talked candidly about her two losses, her consideration of fertility treatments, and how her husband supported her through it all. She also urged everyone experiencing a similar situation to consider the lady whose body and mind must bear the brunt of it all.