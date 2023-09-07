Guest House fame TV actor Shabbir Mirza passes away

07 September,2023 02:11 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Noted Pakistani film and television actor Shabbir Mirza passed away on Wednesday.

Shabbir Mirza was suffering from cancer and his condition worsened about one and a half months ago.

He played lead roles in various drama serials, including Guest House, Miki Khad England, Aghoosh, Chan Maada Chidiya.

Shabbir Mirza also appeared on silver screen.

