Guest House fame TV actor Shabbir Mirza passes away
Entertainment
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Noted Pakistani film and television actor Shabbir Mirza passed away on Wednesday.
Shabbir Mirza was suffering from cancer and his condition worsened about one and a half months ago.
He played lead roles in various drama serials, including Guest House, Miki Khad England, Aghoosh, Chan Maada Chidiya.
Shabbir Mirza also appeared on silver screen.