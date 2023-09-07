Shilpa Shetty reveals her husband forced her to take on film Sukhee

The movie is set for a September 22 release

07 September,2023 02:17 am

(Web Desk) - Shilpa Shetty revealed that it was husband Raj Kundra who persuaded her to take on the film Sukhee. The film is set for a September 22 release.



Shilpa Shetty is gearing up for the release of her next, Sukhee.

At the trailer launch event of the film on, she revealed that she had initially turned down the role, until it was her husband Raj Kundra who insisted her to reconsider.



At the trailer launch of the film on Wednesday, Shilpa said, “Something had happened because of which I had decided that I won’t be able to do the film. I wasn’t in that state of mind.



So I told them that perhaps right now, I’m not in that mind space so they should cast someone else.



I even suggested two-three names of other actors who could be cast. I won’t name them of course.



Vikram (Malhotra, producer) called me and said that whenever I was ready, they would take the film on floors. He adjusted everything and waited for eight months.”



She added how husband Raj Kundra forced her to reconsider her opinion, and said, “Raj read the script when I wasn’t home. I had told him that it’s a beautiful film, but I’m not ready for it.



When I returned, he told me, ‘Are you crazy? You have to do this film! He convinced me to take up the film. He forced me to do it and told me there’s a ‘Sukhee’ in all of us. If a man can think that way for a woman-oriented film”

