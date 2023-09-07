Ashfaq Ahmad remembered

Entertainment Entertainment Ashfaq Ahmad remembered

He was regarded by many as the best Urdu Afsana (short-story) writer

07 September,2023 01:45 am

(Web Desk): -The 19th death anniversary of eminent playwright, short-story writer, and broadcaster Ashfaq Ahmad is being observed on Thursday (today).



Ashfaq Ahmed was born on August 22, 1925 in Garhmukteshwar village, Ghaziabad, British India. His prime qualities of heart and hand earned appreciations across the borders.



He was regarded by many as the best Urdu Afsana (short-story) writer after Saadat Hasan Manto, Ismat Chughtai and Krishan Chander following the publication of his famous short-story "Gaddarya" in 1955. In 1962, Ashfaq Ahmed started his popular radio program, Talqeen Shah which made him immensely popular among the people in towns and villages.



It was a weekly feature that ran for three decades, the longest weekly radio show in the subcontinent.

He was appointed director of the Markazi Urdu Board in 1966, which was later renamed as Urdu Science Board, a post he held for 29 years.



He remained with the board until 1979. He also served as adviser in the Education Ministry during Zia-ul-Haq’s regime. In the 60s, he produced a feature film, Dhoop aur Saie, which was not very successful at the box office.



His popular TV plays include Aik Muhabbat Sau Afsanay, Uchhay Burj Lahore Dey, Tota Kahani, Lekin, Hairat Kadah and Mun Chalay Ka Sauda.



The legendry dramatist wrote dozens of TV dramas and novels. He hosted famous programmes of Radio Pakistan.

His famous PTV plays were “Munchaley ka Soda” “Aik Muhobaat Sao Fasaney” “Tota Kahani” “Hairat Kada” and “Afsaney”.



On television, Ahmad penned the script of several plays that went on to become popular with audiences including, Uchhay Burj Lahore De, Tali Thallay, and Tota Kahani. He also made a feature film called Dhop aur Saya in the 60’s.



Ashfaq Ahmad received both the Presidential Pride of Performance award (Sadarti Aizaz Barai-Husn-Karkardagi) and Sitar-e-Imtiaz.

He died in 2004 at the age of 79.

