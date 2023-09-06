Jury to choose Pakistan's official entry for Oscars

Entertainment Entertainment Jury to choose Pakistan's official entry for Oscars

Bilal Lashari, Fawad Khan and Fatima Bhutto also included in the committee

06 September,2023 02:16 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - A star-studded committee has been announced to select Pakistan’s official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.

Director and cinematographer Bilal Lashari, writer and director Saim Sadiq, actor Fawad Khan, author Fatima Bhutto, PR expert Frieha Altaf, filmmaker Haya Fatima Iqbal, documentary filmmaker Madeeha Syed, filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar, veteran actor Nadia Afgan and critically acclaimed actor Ahmed Ali Akbar are the members of the committee.

Pakistani Academy Selection Committee (PASC) Chairman Mohammed Ali Naqvi said the new body was a testament to the abundant talent flourishing in Pakistan’s film sector.

The committee would review the eligible movies and select the entry next month that best represents Pakistani cinema.

“The chosen film will be submitted to the Academy Awards for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category,” said the press release.

“It’s a privilege to collaborate with such a remarkable team to spotlight the outstanding narratives crafted by Pakistani filmmakers,” it added.

“An official announcement regarding Pakistan’s selected submission for the 96th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category will be made by early October,” PASC Chairman Mohammed Ali Naqvi said.

In 2022, Pakistan's official entry for the Oscar's Best Foreign Language Film category was Saim Sadiq's critically acclaimed film Joyland, which also won the Cannes Jury Award at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

